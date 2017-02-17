Bighorn River flood fight concentrates on Greybull
The National Weather Service says ice jams on the Bighorn had thinned considerably Thursday although a flood advisory remains in effect along parts of the river because of the unpredictability of river ice. About 100 state National Guard personnel and firefighters are helping fill and place sandbags to shore up flood-prone areas along the river at Greybull in Big Horn County.
