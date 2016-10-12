New signs to encourage motorists to m...

New signs to encourage motorists to move over for parked emergency vehicles

Oct 12, 2016 Read more: KGWN

Reminding motorists of a 2001 state law, 10 signs are being installed in northwest Wyoming to encourage passing vehicles to "move over for parked emergency vehicles" that are displaying flashing lights. Wyoming's move-over law requires motorists to change lanes to move away from parked emergency vehicles that are displaying flashing lights; on two-lane roads, or where traffic prevents a driver from moving over, motorists are required by law to slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit and "change lanes as long as it's safe to do so."

