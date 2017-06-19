Wyden will fight privatization of BPA
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden offered a slam-door response to the White House budget proposal that would privatize much of the Northwest's electrical power grid. "I stopped George Bush from doing that when it was his proposal, and I'm going to stop Donald Trump as well," Wyden crowed during a town hall meeting Sunday, June 11, at Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|May '17
|Curious Cat
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC