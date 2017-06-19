Wyden will fight privatization of BPA

Wyden will fight privatization of BPA

Monday Jun 12

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden offered a slam-door response to the White House budget proposal that would privatize much of the Northwest's electrical power grid. "I stopped George Bush from doing that when it was his proposal, and I'm going to stop Donald Trump as well," Wyden crowed during a town hall meeting Sunday, June 11, at Mt.

