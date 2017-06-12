Safe travels?

While local concerns about the safety of public transit are being amplified in the wake of the racially motivated stabbing that left two dead and another wounded on a MAX light-rail train on May 26 in Northeast Portland, Gresham residents are still riding. For 22-year-old A.J. Stevenson, taking MAX is the best way to get to work near the Gresham Transit Center from his home in the Rockwood neighborhood.

