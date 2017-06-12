Safe travels?
While local concerns about the safety of public transit are being amplified in the wake of the racially motivated stabbing that left two dead and another wounded on a MAX light-rail train on May 26 in Northeast Portland, Gresham residents are still riding. For 22-year-old A.J. Stevenson, taking MAX is the best way to get to work near the Gresham Transit Center from his home in the Rockwood neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|May '17
|Curious Cat
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC