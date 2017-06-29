Reward offered in firearm burglaries in Gresham, Salem
Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Gresham gun store and possibly the same man or another who stole firearms from a used car dealer in Salem. In the gun store burglary on April 26 at 11:30 p.m., a suspect stole seven firearms from Advanced Firearms Training, located at 1121 N.E. Division St. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, white shoes with red trim, a black and red hat, face mask and gloves and carried a backpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|May '17
|Curious Cat
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC