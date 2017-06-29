Reward offered in firearm burglaries ...

Reward offered in firearm burglaries in Gresham, Salem

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: OregonLive.com

Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Gresham gun store and possibly the same man or another who stole firearms from a used car dealer in Salem. In the gun store burglary on April 26 at 11:30 p.m., a suspect stole seven firearms from Advanced Firearms Training, located at 1121 N.E. Division St. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, white shoes with red trim, a black and red hat, face mask and gloves and carried a backpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ember Graham May '17 Curious Cat 2
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan '17 Ivan 4
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne (Dec '16) Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC