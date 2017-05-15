Oregon bill to ban firing employees for off-duty marijuana use dies in Senate
Star Marabella, left, of Portland and Hope Badger of Gresham shop at Pure Green, one of a dozen marijuana shops dotting Northeast Sandy Boulevard, known informally as Portland's Green Mile. As Oregon marks the one-year anniversary of recreational marijuana sales, big questions remain about what cannabis industry will look like as it evolves and its impact on public health and the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|May 1
|Curious Cat
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC