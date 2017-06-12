Mother and son identified as victims of Gresham shooting
A mother and her son who were shot Monday morning have been identified as Cherie Thompson, 29, and Lamar Horsley, 9. Around 4 a.m., Thompson and Horsley were in their apartment at 1304 NE 183rd Ave . when they were shot.
