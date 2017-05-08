Gresham police beef up enforcement of traffic laws near schools, starting Monday
Gresham police will be reminding drivers in coming weeks how important it is to follow traffic laws, especially around schools. Gresham police want you to know that they're beefing up enforcement of traffic laws -- starting Monday -- around area schools.
