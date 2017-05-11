Good Morning, News: Scant Details of a New Police Shooting, the Unity Center, and the 'TriMet Bar...
First up, a police officer killed a man yesterday evening around SE 92nd and Flavel. Via KATU : "Portland police spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|May '17
|Curious Cat
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC