Donate, buy, reuse, repeat - Tuesday, 02 May 2017
The soon-to open Gresham ReStore isn't focused on the bottom line, but instead will help the community reuse donated materials and furniture while supporting the charitable efforts of the Portland Metro Habitat for Humanity. "We are trying to support the community," said Joe Connell, vice president of Retail Operations for Habitat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clackamas Review.
Ember Graham
|May 1
|Curious Cat
|2
Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
