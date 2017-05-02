Donate, buy, reuse, repeat - Tuesday, 02 May 2017

Donate, buy, reuse, repeat - Tuesday,...

Tuesday, 02 May 2017

The soon-to open Gresham ReStore isn't focused on the bottom line, but instead will help the community reuse donated materials and furniture while supporting the charitable efforts of the Portland Metro Habitat for Humanity. "We are trying to support the community," said Joe Connell, vice president of Retail Operations for Habitat.

