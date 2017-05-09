Capturing 'Wonder' - Tuesday, 09 May 2017
Wonder can be found all around us, and often is unique to the eye of the beholder. The Gresham Art Committee wants to capture that elusive feeling for its latest exhibition, "Glimpses of Wonder."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|May 1
|Curious Cat
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC