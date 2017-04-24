Wildlife garden opens to public
The Johnson Creek Watershed Council and city of Gresham will host a grand opening of the Johnson Creek Wildlife Garden, on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Gresham Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. The garden will showcase native plants, pollinator plants, wildlife features, and more.
