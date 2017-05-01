Teen girl seriously injured in Gresha...

Teen girl seriously injured in Gresham hit-and-run crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: OregonLive.com

A teenage girl is in serious condition, but expected to live, after a hit-and-run crash in Gresham on Friday night. at about 10:45 p.m. Friday when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ember Graham Mon Curious Cat 2
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan '17 Ivan 4
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC