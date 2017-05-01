Teen girl seriously injured in Gresham hit-and-run crash
A teenage girl is in serious condition, but expected to live, after a hit-and-run crash in Gresham on Friday night. at about 10:45 p.m. Friday when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle, according to the Gresham Police Department.
