Gresham gun store robbed

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Portland Tribune

Police received an alarm call from Advanced Firearms Training, 1121 N.E. Division St., and discovered the missing items. Surveillance images showed the suspect is a light skinned male, and was wearing dark clothes, a dark mask covering his face and a black baseball hat with a red bill.

