File Photo - Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis gives his 2017 State of the City address.
For Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis, working with and relying on Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is nothing new. In fact, their relationship began long before Wheeler was elected to the top spot in Portland's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Ember Graham
|Jan '17
|Kat
|1
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC