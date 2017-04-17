Autopsy confirms father killed both daughters

Days after a man was involved in a shootout with police and the horrific discovery of the lifeless bodies of his two young daughters in a burning vehicle, the community continues to mourn as new details have been released. Evidence gathered through Oregon Medical Examiner's office autopsies have confirmed 8-year-old Janet Cortinas-Duran and her 11-year-old sister Jasmine both died as a result of being shot multiple times by their father.

