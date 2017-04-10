A decade of dance, drama in downtown Gresham - Tuesday, 04 April 2017
Gresham-based SALT Academy is celebrating a decade in the student performing arts business, and it's looking back the only way it knows how - with a performance, of course. Moorman says students will stage a retrospective of the most popular shows SALT has performed throughout its 10-year stint as a performing-arts school in the community.
