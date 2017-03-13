UPDATED: Trail route in Troutdale 'in...

UPDATED: Trail route in Troutdale 'indefinitely' postponed

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Portland Tribune

In an email addressed to members of a stakeholder advisory committee, senior regional planner Robert Spurlock said citizens' concerns primarily related to security and illegal camping. "...the pushback from opponents has been so strong that we believe it is most prudent to indefinitely postpone the project until these concerns can be addressed," he wrote.

