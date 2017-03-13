U.S. 26 closed because of two-vehicle...

U.S. 26 closed because of two-vehicle crash SE of Gresham

Sunday Mar 5

All lanes of U.S. 26 near the Multnomah County-Clackamas County border are closed due to a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. The highway could be closed for the next few hours -- near Southeast Stone Road, which is southeast of Gresham and north of Boring, officials say.

Gresham, OR

