Troutdale follows Gresham and now a 40-Mile Loop trail extension is dead
Fears of crime and of "undesirables doing bad things" have fueled another city in the eastern part of our region to say no to a major multi-use path project. Now, after a year of planning, public events and committee meetings, Metro will pull the plug and put this project on the shelf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
