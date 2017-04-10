Trail route in Troutdale 'indefinitely' postponed
In an email addressed to members of a stakeholder advisory committee, Robert Spurlock, senior regional planner for Metro regional government, said citizens' concerns primarily relate to security and illegal camping. "The pushback from opponents has been so strong that we believe it is most prudent to indefinitely postpone the project until these concerns can be addressed," he wrote.
