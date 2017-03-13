Police searching for missing Gresham ...

Police searching for missing Gresham girl

Tuesday Mar 14

The Gresham Police Department said Salmeron was last seen around 9:30 Monday night at her residence near 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Salmeron is described as Native American, around 4 feet tall, wearing a purple jacket, a t-shirt that says "free hugs and white pajama bottoms with candy cane hearts.

