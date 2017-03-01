Planetarium showcases Milky Way 'in all its glory' - Tuesday, 28 February 2017
When Star Trek described space as the final frontier, Planetarium Director Pat Hanrahan knows what it meant. Just last week, for example, NASA announced that Scientists had found seven "earthlike" planets, which were orbiting a star much smaller than, but similar to, our sun.
