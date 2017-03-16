ODOT focuses on safety for latest four-year funding plan
Officials are putting the finishing touches on the latest STIP - the state's funding plan for transportation improvements for the next four years. A large portion of the projects included were devised and planned by Oregon's 10 Metropolitan Planning Organizations - federally designated transportation planning bodies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Ember Graham
|Jan '17
|Kat
|1
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC