Help needed with restoration of Johnson Creek watershed
Join hundreds of volunteers Saturday, March 4, in working at 10 sites across Southeast Portland, Gresham and unincorporated Clackamas County to maintain and clean Johnson Creek as part of the 19th annual Watershed Wide event. Participants will enhance the streamside forest by planting native trees and shrubs, removing harmful invasive species and mulching young plantings.
