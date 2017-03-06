Gresham unhappy about TriMet land purchase
TriMet is spending $1.7 million to buy 4.4 acres of dilapidated and long vacant property along Northeast Hogan Drive to use as a bus storage and maintenance yard - and the city of Gresham isn't happy about it. The TriMet board approved the purchase in late September and the agency closed the deal for the former Wilco Co-op site in mid-December.
