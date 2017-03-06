Gresham unhappy about TriMet land pur...

Gresham unhappy about TriMet land purchase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Portland Tribune

TriMet is spending $1.7 million to buy 4.4 acres of dilapidated and long vacant property along Northeast Hogan Drive to use as a bus storage and maintenance yard - and the city of Gresham isn't happy about it. The TriMet board approved the purchase in late September and the agency closed the deal for the former Wilco Co-op site in mid-December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan '17 Ivan 4
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Ember Graham Jan '17 Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at March 07 at 9:49AM PST

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC