After brutal winter, Gresham road rep...

After brutal winter, Gresham road repair crews go into full-on damage-control mode

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Portland Tribune

A cartoon circulating around the internet about a month ago depicted a pair of police officers musing over a car that was erratically swerving in its lane. "I'm not sure if the driver is drunk or just trying to avoid potholes," pondered one of the officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan '17 Ivan 4
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Ember Graham Jan '17 Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC