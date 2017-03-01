Record haul of nearly 100 pounds of m...

Record haul of nearly 100 pounds of meth in Portland, Gresham leads to 3 arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: OregonLive.com

Deputies seized nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $2 million from two homes in Portland and Gresham that the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Thursday marks the largest drug haul in the agency's history. Three people face drug and gun allegations after investigators served search warrants about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 4000 block of Southeast 104th Avenue in Portland and an apartment in the 1700 block of Southeast Orient Drive in Gresham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan '17 Ivan 4
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
Ember Graham Jan '17 Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC