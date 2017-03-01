Record haul of nearly 100 pounds of meth in Portland, Gresham leads to 3 arrests

Deputies seized nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $2 million from two homes in Portland and Gresham that the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Thursday marks the largest drug haul in the agency's history. Three people face drug and gun allegations after investigators served search warrants about 6 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 4000 block of Southeast 104th Avenue in Portland and an apartment in the 1700 block of Southeast Orient Drive in Gresham.

