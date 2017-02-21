The National Weather Service has continued a flood warning for the Tualatin River at Farmington that affects Washington County. Several area roads are closed for damage or for flooding including Beal Road at Highway 47, Susbauer Road between Long and Hornecker roads , Fern Hill Road at Gieger and the crossing at Grade and 334th Avenue at Tualatin Valley Highway.

