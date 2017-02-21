Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Tualatin River at Farmington still in flood stage; some area roads...
The National Weather Service has continued a flood warning for the Tualatin River at Farmington that affects Washington County. Several area roads are closed for damage or for flooding including Beal Road at Highway 47, Susbauer Road between Long and Hornecker roads , Fern Hill Road at Gieger and the crossing at Grade and 334th Avenue at Tualatin Valley Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Jan 26
|Ivan
|4
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Ember Graham
|Jan '17
|Kat
|1
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC