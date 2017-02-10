Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Numero...

Portland Metro Monday Traffic: Numerous slides block roads across the metro area

Monday Feb 6 Read more: OregonLive.com

The Portland Airport's 2.12 inches of rain on Sunday gives a clue to the reason why so many area roads are under water, and landslides are blocking lanes. Oregon Highway 224 is CLOSED in both directions east of Carver for a slide.

