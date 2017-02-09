City of Gresham: Intermediate Transmission Main - Notice to Contractors
Sealed bids for the Intermediate Transmission Main, CIP No. 430000 will be received at the front desk in the main lobby of Gresham City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway, Gresham, regon 97030, addressed to Jason Branstetter, P.E., until Thursday, March 2ND, 2017, at 2:00PM local time.
