City of Gresham: Intermediate Transmi...

City of Gresham: Intermediate Transmission Main - Notice to Contractors

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: South County Spotlight

Sealed bids for the Intermediate Transmission Main, CIP No. 430000 will be received at the front desk in the main lobby of Gresham City Hall, 1333 N.W. Eastman Parkway, Gresham, regon 97030, addressed to Jason Branstetter, P.E., until Thursday, March 2ND, 2017, at 2:00PM local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South County Spotlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan 26 Ivan 4
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
Ember Graham Jan '17 Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC