Car cut in half in Gresham crash

Car cut in half in Gresham crash

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The name of the driver was not immediately released. He is hopsitlaized with broken bones and other injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan 26 Ivan 4
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
Ember Graham Jan '17 Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Multnomah County was issued at February 05 at 9:01AM PST

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,582,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC