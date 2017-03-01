Boeing brings new system production to Gresham
The Boeing Fabrication facility in Gresham will begin to produce new systems designed to improve production efficiency, reduce cost and support manufacturing in the United States. "It's not a common thing for Boeing to reverse and bring work systems internally," said Don Hendrickson, program manager for Boeing Portland.
