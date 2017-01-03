Portland Metro Wednesday Traffic: Pow...

Portland Metro Wednesday Traffic: Power outages delay MAX

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: OregonLive.com

Power outages in Gresham Wednesday are causing delays on the MAX Blue, Orange and Yellow lines. Interstate 5 southbound into California remains closed Wednesday morning at Ashland for snow-covered roads and hazardous driving conditions.

