Portland Metro Wednesday Traffic: Power outages delay MAX
Power outages in Gresham Wednesday are causing delays on the MAX Blue, Orange and Yellow lines. Interstate 5 southbound into California remains closed Wednesday morning at Ashland for snow-covered roads and hazardous driving conditions.
