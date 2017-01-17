Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: TriMe...

Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: TriMet limits service ahead of freezing rain event

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: OregonLive.com

Light freezing precipitation has been reported by county road crews as we head into a freezing rain event on Tuesday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect a thin layer of ice to coat roads, sidewalks, basically everything by mid-morning.

