Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: TriMet limits service ahead of freezing rain event
Light freezing precipitation has been reported by county road crews as we head into a freezing rain event on Tuesday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect a thin layer of ice to coat roads, sidewalks, basically everything by mid-morning.
