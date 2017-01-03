Mayor Ted Wheeler opens Portland Buil...

Mayor Ted Wheeler opens Portland Building as emergency homeless shelter for one night

Read more: Portland Tribune

Following the first homeless death by hypothermia since 2011 on Monday night and ongoing frigid temperatures, Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave., will serve as a emergency shelter Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. It will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. But due to extreme weather, it possibly will be open Thursday and Friday nights as well.

Gresham, OR

