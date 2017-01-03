Mayor Ted Wheeler opens Portland Building as emergency homeless shelter for one night
Following the first homeless death by hypothermia since 2011 on Monday night and ongoing frigid temperatures, Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave., will serve as a emergency shelter Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. It will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. But due to extreme weather, it possibly will be open Thursday and Friday nights as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ember Graham
|Mon
|Kat
|1
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec 27
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec 10
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Max
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC