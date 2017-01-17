Icy blast = dicey conditions - Monday, 09 January 2017

A snow and ice storm forecast a week ago came to fruition during the weekend, leading to treacherous roads and sidewalks and canceling many events, and closing some businesses, schools and public places through Monday, Jan. 9. Despite the light snowfall that turned into a torrent of freezing rain on Saturday and Sunday, things went smoothly for city of Gresham crews. In advance of the inclement weather, deicer was applied on most of the priority roads, weather equipment was readied and warming centers with an extensive volunteer network was established.

