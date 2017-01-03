Hypothermia kills man sleeping outsid...

Hypothermia kills man sleeping outside under a blanket in Portland, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A 51-year-old man was discovered dead by emergency responders in east Portland on Monday while conducting a welfare check. He was sleeping outside and died of hypothermia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ember Graham 20 hr Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec 27 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec 10 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11) Nov '16 Jennyfromdablock 3
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Sep '16 Max 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,724 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC