Gresham police begin homicide investi...

Gresham police begin homicide investigation after finding dead man

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: OregonLive.com

Officers responded to a residential alarm around 4:45 a.m. Jan. 20, 2017 at the 17600 block of East Burnside Street and found a dead man. Officer Malaka Kerbs, Gresham police spokeswoman, said she did not know the age, race or identity of the victim as of 9:30 a.m. Officers responded to a residential alarm around 4:45 a.m. at the 17600 block of East Burnside Street and found a dead man inside the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Jan 26 Ivan 4
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan 15 Cjben79 12
Ember Graham Jan '17 Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec '16 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec '16 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at February 03 at 12:57PM PST

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 278,523,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC