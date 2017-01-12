Gresham man barricades himself, infan...

Gresham man barricades himself, infant on NE Division Street, police say

Thursday Jan 5

A man with an infant has barricaded himself inside a home in Gresham forcing tactical officers to respond, a spokesman said. Officers responded to the 200 block of Northeast Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2017 on reports of a domestic disturbance, said Officer Ben Costigan, spokesman.

