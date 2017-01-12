Gresham man barricades himself, infant on NE Division Street, police say
A man with an infant has barricaded himself inside a home in Gresham forcing tactical officers to respond, a spokesman said. Officers responded to the 200 block of Northeast Division Street around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2017 on reports of a domestic disturbance, said Officer Ben Costigan, spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Cjben79
|12
|Ember Graham
|Jan 2
|Kat
|1
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec 27
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec '16
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC