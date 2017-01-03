For the first time, most Multnomah Co...

For the first time, most Multnomah County Commissioners are people of color

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OregonLive.com

Multnomah County ushered in a new era Tuesday: For the first time in its 162-year history, most commissioners are people of color. Emergency room doctor Sharon Meieran and former State Rep. Jessica Vega Pederson were sworn in Tuesday at the county headquarters in Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ember Graham Mon Kat 1
Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09) Dec 27 dumbass 18
Colbey browne Dec 10 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec '16 Driver 2
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11) Nov '16 Jennyfromdablock 3
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Sep '16 Max 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,500 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC