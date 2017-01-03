For the first time, most Multnomah County Commissioners are people of color
Multnomah County ushered in a new era Tuesday: For the first time in its 162-year history, most commissioners are people of color. Emergency room doctor Sharon Meieran and former State Rep. Jessica Vega Pederson were sworn in Tuesday at the county headquarters in Portland.
