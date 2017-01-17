DUII driver offered cop $6,000 bribe after driving onto Gresham MAX tracks

Robert Corey Ciu, 29, admitted to driving drunk and then offering a Gresham police officer a bribe to make his arrest go away on March 10, 2016. A 29-year-old drunken driver was sentenced to 10 days in jail for trying to bribe a Gresham police officer with $6,000 after driving onto MAX tracks.

