Don't Shoot PDX movement plans 1 p.m. Trump protest march in Gresham
Don't Shoot Portland is organizing a 1 p.m. protest march in Gresham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Don't Shoot Portland movement is marking Donald Trump's inauguration as president Friday by marching at 1 p.m. in Gresham -- to the area where an African American teenager was fatally struck last summer.
