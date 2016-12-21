Video shows black teen sprinting for his life; couple accused of murder remain in jail

Seconds before an African American teenager was fatally struck by a Jeep, chilling surveillance video shows him sprinting away from the white driver accused of killing him. During a Monday court hearing, a prosecutor played the video taken from cameras at a Gresham 7-Eleven just before midnight on Aug. 10. Prosecutor David Hannon argued that the passenger of the Jeep -- 35-year-old Colleen Catherine Hunt -- should remain in jail pending the outcome of a murder trial.

