Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: NW Cornell Road still closed due to landslide
Crews are still working to clear the landslide and downed tree on Northwest Cornell Road near the Wildwood Trail just east of the Audubon Society of Portland. Monday's commute saw much backup on alternate routes through that area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec 27
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec 10
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec 3
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Max
|2
|Musician moving from Tn.
|Aug '16
|BigDaddy2010
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC