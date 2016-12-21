Homeless man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting Gresham woman

Officers have arrested a homeless man suspected of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old Gresham woman while she was walking to work last week, police said. Orion Storm Mears, 25, allegedly forced the woman off a sidewalk in the 2800 block of Southeast Powell Valley Road before sexually assaulting her last Wednesday, Gresham police said in a news release.

