Homeless man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting Gresham woman
Officers have arrested a homeless man suspected of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old Gresham woman while she was walking to work last week, police said. Orion Storm Mears, 25, allegedly forced the woman off a sidewalk in the 2800 block of Southeast Powell Valley Road before sexually assaulting her last Wednesday, Gresham police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colbey browne
|Dec 10
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec 3
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Max
|2
|Musician moving from Tn.
|Aug '16
|BigDaddy2010
|1
|Review: Columbia Pain & Spine (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|upurs247
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC