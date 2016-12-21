File Photo - Sam Barlow High School i...

File Photo - Sam Barlow High School is located at 5105 Se 302nd Ave.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Portland Tribune

A Sam Barlow High School student was arrested on multiple weapons charges Saturday night after students going to a dance at the school at 5105 SE 302nd Ave., saw a suspicious person in dark clothing on the roof, Gresham police said. Barlow school Resource Officer Jeff Culp was working the Dec. 3 winter formal Snowball dance and confronted the person on the roof near the parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gresham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colbey browne Dec 10 Only the good die... 1
News Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10) Dec 3 Driver 2
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov 28 USA 688
looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11) Nov '16 Jennyfromdablock 3
View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13) Sep '16 Max 2
Musician moving from Tn. Aug '16 BigDaddy2010 1
Review: Columbia Pain & Spine (Sep '11) Jun '16 upurs247 2
See all Gresham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gresham Forum Now

Gresham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gresham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gresham, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC