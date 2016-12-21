File Photo - Sam Barlow High School is located at 5105 Se 302nd Ave.

A Sam Barlow High School student was arrested on multiple weapons charges Saturday night after students going to a dance at the school at 5105 SE 302nd Ave., saw a suspicious person in dark clothing on the roof, Gresham police said. Barlow school Resource Officer Jeff Culp was working the Dec. 3 winter formal Snowball dance and confronted the person on the roof near the parking lot.

