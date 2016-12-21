File Photo - Sam Barlow High School is located at 5105 Se 302nd Ave.
A Sam Barlow High School student was arrested on multiple weapons charges Saturday night after students going to a dance at the school at 5105 SE 302nd Ave., saw a suspicious person in dark clothing on the roof, Gresham police said. Barlow school Resource Officer Jeff Culp was working the Dec. 3 winter formal Snowball dance and confronted the person on the roof near the parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colbey browne
|Dec 10
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec 3
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Max
|2
|Musician moving from Tn.
|Aug '16
|BigDaddy2010
|1
|Review: Columbia Pain & Spine (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|upurs247
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC