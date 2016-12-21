Contributed Photo: Gresham Police Dep...

Contributed Photo: Gresham Police Department - James Issei Arrington

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Portland Tribune

Gresham police are investigating a homicide after a man was discovered dead Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. Shortly after 9 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man lying face down near the baseball field. After arriving, officers determined he was dead and called for detectives to assist.

Gresham, OR

