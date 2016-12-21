Contributed Photo: Gresham Police Department - James Issei Arrington
Gresham police are investigating a homicide after a man was discovered dead Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. Shortly after 9 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man lying face down near the baseball field. After arriving, officers determined he was dead and called for detectives to assist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gresham traffic cops (Jan '09)
|Dec 27
|dumbass
|18
|Colbey browne
|Dec 10
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec 3
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Max
|2
|Musician moving from Tn.
|Aug '16
|BigDaddy2010
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC