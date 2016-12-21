Portland resident identified as victi...

Portland resident identified as victim in Gresham homicide

Thursday Nov 24

Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr. died from a gunshot wound outside the front of a home at the 18500 block of Southeast Stephens Circle, said Detective Brandon Crate. Officers had responded to the area at 10:53 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene, police have said.

Start the conversation

