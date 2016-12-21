Gresham homicide suspect's car found; reward offered for help in case
Gresham police found a car believed to be driven last week by a homicide suspect, and Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a reward Tuesday for information leading to the man's arrest. Detectives are looking for Demarco "Buddy" Streeter, 30, of Portland in connection with the homicide of Harry Donte Brogdon Jr., 29, on Nov. 23 in the 18500 block of Stephens Circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Gresham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colbey browne
|Dec 10
|Only the good die...
|1
|Pedestrian injured in Damascus accident (Sep '10)
|Dec 3
|Driver
|2
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|USA
|688
|looking for jennifer dean (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Jennyfromdablock
|3
|View Portland Mugshots (Mar '13)
|Sep '16
|Max
|2
|Musician moving from Tn.
|Aug '16
|BigDaddy2010
|1
|Review: Columbia Pain & Spine (Sep '11)
|Jun '16
|upurs247
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gresham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC