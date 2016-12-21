Gresham homicide suspect's car found; reward offered for help in case

Gresham police found a car believed to be driven last week by a homicide suspect, and Crime Stoppers of Oregon announced a reward Tuesday for information leading to the man's arrest. Detectives are looking for Demarco "Buddy" Streeter, 30, of Portland in connection with the homicide of Harry Donte Brogdon Jr., 29, on Nov. 23 in the 18500 block of Stephens Circle.

